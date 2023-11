New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): After India suffered a defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that India could not win the cricket World Cup trophy, but the team's journey in the tournament was "nothing short of exceptional."

"India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Delhi BMW Accident: Speeding Luxury Car Injures Four in Masjid Moth After Woman Driver Loses Control (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rohit Sharma-led side's determination through their "noteworthy" campaign and said that they have brought immense pride to the nation.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 World Cup, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

Also Read | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hail Team India for Their Performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2203, Congratulate Australia for Its Victory.

PM Modi commended Team India's talent and commitment, stating that they have brought enormous pride to the country.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," the Prime Minister posted on X.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia that came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Australia on a "magnificent" World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)