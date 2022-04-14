New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Thursday evacuated a woman crew member of a Seychelles Coast Guard ship after she reported a health problem when the vessel was on a voyage from Kochi to Victoria in the island nation.

Officials in the Indian Navy said an advanced light helicopter (ALH) from the Kochi-based naval air station INS Garuda was deployed to evacuate the woman official on board the Seychelles Coast Guard ship Zoroaster.

The Indian Navy deployed the ALH after receiving a message the woman official was suffering from severe abdominal pain.

"At 12:33 hours, the ALH helicopter with a naval medical officer on board took off from INS Garuda to evacuate the crew members," said an official.

"The aircraft landed back at Garuda, with the patient at 1650 hours. The patient was immediately taken to INHS Sanjivani by ambulance. The patient is under observation and her condition is stable," the official added.

