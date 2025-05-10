New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

The announcement came days after India carried out Operation Sindoor striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

Since the operation, Pakistan has attempted to target various Indian military installations but India also hit back.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Both Nations Worked Out the Stopping of Military Actions, Say Government Sources.

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)