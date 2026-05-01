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The West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date and Time has been officially set, with counting scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday, May 4, marking a crucial moment in the state’s political calendar. The outcome will determine the direction of governance in West Bengal following a closely contested election.

The West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date and Time comes amid heightened political interest, with Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to expand its presence, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress seeks to retain power. ‘Do Not Leave Counting Cabins’: Mamata Banerjee Warns TMC Workers of EVM Tampering Risks After Defying Exit Poll Predictions in West Bengal (Watch Video).

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Date and Time:

Date : May 4 (Monday)

: May 4 (Monday) Counting : 8 am

: 8 am Early Trends : Expected within the first few hours of counting

: Expected within the first few hours of counting Final Results: Likely by afternoon or evening, depending on the speed of counting rounds

Counting Process and Timeline

Vote counting will follow a structured process overseen by the Election Commission of India. It will begin with postal ballots, including votes from service personnel, election staff and persons with disabilities.

This will be followed by the counting of EVM votes in multiple rounds, with constituency-wise updates released throughout the day. Early trends are expected within the first few hours, while final results are likely by afternoon or evening, depending on counting speed. Why Axis My India Will Not Release West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026?

High Voter Turnout and Political Tension

The state recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with 93.19% polling in Phase 1 and 91.66% in Phase 2, reflecting strong voter participation.

Tensions escalated late Thursday night after the Trinamool Congress raised concerns over alleged irregularities involving Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Banerjee staged a sit-in near a strongroom where EVMs were stored, as party leaders voiced apprehensions over possible tampering.

What Exit Polls Indicate

Most exit polls have projected an advantage for the BJP, though the contest remains competitive. Chanakya Strategies estimated 150-160 seats for the BJP and 130-140 for the TMC.

Matrize projected 146-161 seats for the BJP against 125-140 for the TMC, while P-MARQ forecast 150-175 seats for the BJP and 118-138 for the TMC. JVC also placed the BJP ahead with 138-159 seats compared to the TMC’s 131-152. In contrast, People’s Pulse projected a stronger performance for the TMC, estimating 178-187 seats, compared to 95-110 for the BJP and 2-3 seats for other parties.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory with 215 seats, while the BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition. The 2026 results will determine whether the TMC retains its dominance or if the BJP makes a breakthrough in a state where it has yet to form a government.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).