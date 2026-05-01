Drug-Resistant Salmonella Sickens 34 in US, CDC Links Cases to Backyard Poultry

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a multi-state outbreak of drug-resistant Salmonella infection that has sickened 34 people, most of them children. The outbreak, linked to backyard poultry, has resulted in 13 hospitalisations and spans several states across the United States.

Health officials say the outbreak involves the strain Salmonella Saintpaul, which may be resistant to the antibiotic fosfomycin, a drug often used when other treatments fail. The CDC cautioned that “The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher.” Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupe Kills Three in US, Five in Canada; Know All About Latest Health Scare.

Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak: Children Among the Most Affected

According to the CDC, the ages of those infected range from under 1 year old to 78 years. The median age is 12, with nearly half of the cases involving children aged 5 or younger.

While most people recover without medical intervention, young children and older adults are at greater risk of severe illness. These cases may involve complications such as dehydration, sometimes requiring hospitalisation. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Can Watermelon Cause Food Poisoning? Experts Weigh In After 4 Die in Pydhonie.

Drug-Resistant Salmonella Link to Backyard Poultry

Investigators have connected the outbreak to backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks. However, the CDC emphasized that direct contact with birds is not necessary for infection.

The agency explained that individuals can become infected by touching contaminated surfaces or environments and then touching their mouth or food without washing their hands, leading to ingestion of the bacteria.

The outbreak has been concentrated in Midwestern states such as Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, which have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections have also been identified in more distant locations, including Maine and Florida.

This geographic spread highlights the potential for wider exposure, particularly as backyard poultry ownership has increased in recent years.

The possibility that the strain is resistant to fosfomycin has raised concerns among health officials. Drug-resistant infections can be more difficult to treat and may require alternative or more intensive medical care.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, stomach pain and fever. While most cases resolve on their own, vulnerable groups face a higher risk of complications, reinforcing the need for proper hygiene and precautions around animals and their environments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).