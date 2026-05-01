‘Thalaivar 173’: Cibi Chakravarthi Retained for Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Film Amid Script Revisions? Find Out

The highly anticipated collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, continues to make headlines as director Cibi Chakravarthy reportedly remains on board the project. Despite recent rumours suggesting a directorial exit, the latest industry updates indicate that Chakravarthy is currently reworking the script to accommodate specific changes requested by Rajinikanth. ‘Thalaivar 173’: Who Will Direct the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film After Cibi Chakravarthi’s Reported Exit?.

‘Thalaivar 173’ Script Revisions

The project has seen a series of speculative reports regarding its leadership. Initially, director Sundar C was attached to the film but stepped down due to prior commitments. Following his departure, Cibi Chakravarthy, known for the hit film Don, was officially brought in.

While rumours recently circulated that Chakravarthy had also exited the project with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu rumoured as a potential replacement new reports suggest that Chakravarthy is instead in a phase of active revision. Rajinikanth has reportedly requested modifications to the screenplay to better align with the film's commercial and emotional vision.

Kamal Haasan’s Production Support

Adding a layer of stability to the production, Kamal Haasan is reportedly standing firmly behind Chakravarthy. Producing the film under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), Haasan is said to be keen on supporting the young director’s vision despite the script adjustments. Reports indicate that even if the directorial position for Thalaivar 173 were to eventually shift, Haasan is committed to collaborating with Chakravarthy on a separate project, showcasing a strong gesture of confidence in the filmmaker’s talent after months of pre-production work.

‘Thalaivar 173’ Project Timeline and Cast Buzz

Thalaivar 173 is shaping up to be a significant milestone in Tamil cinema, marking a rare professional union between long-time friends and rivals Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film is described as a high-budget action entertainer with a unique theme, potentially eyeing a Pongal 2027 release.

Further adding to the excitement, Malayalam actor Basil Joseph recently hinted at his involvement in a "big film," sparking rumours that he may play a pivotal role, possibly as Rajinikanth’s son. Other names linked to the project include veteran actress Shobana and Priyanka Arul Mohan. ‘Thalaivar173’: Rajinikanth’s Film to Hit Screens for Pongal Next Year.

The production is expected to gain full momentum once Rajinikanth completes his current commitments, including Jailer 2. While a promo shoot was initially rumoured for late April 2026, the team is currently focused on finalising the script to ensure the landmark collaboration meets the high expectations of the global audience. Official confirmation from RKFI regarding the final directorial choice and filming schedule is still awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).