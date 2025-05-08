Patna, May 8 (PTI) In view of the ongoing military conflict with Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', all leaves of administrative and police personnel and officials of the disaster management department in Bihar have been cancelled.

This decision was communicated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday during a high-level meeting convened to assess the security situation in Bihar's border districts.

A circular issued by the General Administration Department directed all civil and police officials across the state to remain stationed at their respective posts "in view of the sensitive circumstances prevailing in the country."

The communication further instructed that leave applications should not be accepted "except in unavoidable circumstances."

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, "The CM chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in the state in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor'. The CM directed officials to remain vigilant and alert."

"Traffic should be strictly monitored, and a close watch maintained on any suspicious persons or items. Heightened security should be ensured at all crucial installations. All DMs and SPs should remain vigilant about the safety of important places and establishments in their respective areas," the statement added.

Officials from the Health Department have also been instructed to remain on high alert.

The CM issued a stern warning against the spread of fake news and rumors through social media and other platforms.

"There is no need to panic," the statement read.

"The entire country is united against terrorism. The country is proud of the courage and valour of the Indian Army, and we all have unwavering faith and pride in the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The CM will chair another high-level review meeting in Purnea district on May 10.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, appealed to the media to adhere to government advisories on reporting of defence-related matters.

"I request all media persons, with folded hands, to exercise caution while reporting on matters related to national security, ensuring compliance with the guidelines and regulations of the central government," he said.

"Some channels are engaging in a different kind of journalism through animated videos and artificial intelligence, while the government has specifically imposed restrictions on the dissemination of such visuals, as well as the use of 'source-based' information and references related to ongoing military operations. The premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operations of Indian security forces", he told reporters.

