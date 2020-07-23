Meerut, July 23: The Postal Department of India has issued a special envelope for the timely dispatch of rakhis this year. According to HK Gombar, Senior Postmaster at Meerut Post Office, the new envelopes have 'Rakhi' printed on it, which will reduce the sorting time and the courier will be delivered on time.

"This year because of COVID-19, many brothers and sisters might not be able to visit each other this 'Rakshabandhan'. The Postal Department wanted to make sure the 'Rakhis' reach their destination on time. Because these envelopes have 'Rakhi' printed on them, we would not have to check them twice and sorting time will be reduced. The courier will be delivered to their destination on time," he said. How to Make Rakhi at Home? This Raksha Bandhan 2020, Here Are Simple DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Homemade Rakhis.

Gomber said that each envelope costs Rs 10. They are laminated and would not be damaged easily by rain or otherwise. He also added that the envelopes are lightweight and could be delivered by normal post, register, and speed post likewise.

The Senior Postmaster also added that they are making special packages for stations with a large number of couriers. "We are making special bags for the stations with more bookings to dispatch the 'Rakhis'," he told ANI.

