The drama inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house is expected to escalate as reality television veteran Rakhi Sawant prepares for a special entry. Sawant, a staple of the franchise, recently teased her involvement in the current season hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, sparking significant interest among the show’s fanbase. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Divya Shinde Evicted for THIS Shocking Reason?.

Her potential arrival follows a series of high-profile exits and controversies that have defined the sixth season since its premiere in January 2026.

Is Rakhi Sawant Entering ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ House?

Speculation regarding Sawant’s entry intensified after a video surfaced where the entertainer hinted at "shaking up" the house. While she noted she is not officially permitted to disclose details, Sawant suggested she would be entering to "add some spice" and confront the current contestants.

Rakhi Teases Her ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Entry – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri Marathi (@rajshrimarathi)

Industry reports indicate that Sawant will not join as a full-time wildcard contestant. Instead, she is expected to stay for approximately 15 days as a special guest, a move designed to boost ratings and challenge the existing dynamics among the remaining housemates.

Rakhi Sawant and Reality Shows

Rakhi Sawant’s history with the Bigg Boss format is extensive. She was a finalist in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Hindi and made a significant impact as a wildcard in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, where she ultimately reached the finale.

Known for her "Drama Queen" persona, Sawant has appeared in various capacities across multiple seasons, sometimes as a challenger, other times as a guest, to revive momentum in the show. Her ability to generate headlines and engage in direct confrontations makes her a frequent choice for producers looking to shift the energy of the house. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Contestant ‘Kalu Don’ Prabhu Shelke Age and Other Details.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Marthi 6’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Who Has Been Eliminated from BB Marathi 6?

The current season has already seen the departure of several notable contestants. As of the first week of February, the following participants have been eliminated: Radha Patil, Sonali Raut and Divya Shinde.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).