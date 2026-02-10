The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, is reportedly set for a major shake-up as rumours intensify regarding the entry of seasoned reality stars Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale. Following recent eliminations, social media has been abuzz with reports that the show's producers are looking to boost viewership by introducing familiar faces as wildcard contestants. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Rakhi Sawant’s Dramatic Naagin Entry As Wildcard Stuns Contestants on Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Rakhi Sawant Confirmed As First Wildcard on ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’

Speculation turned into reality earlier this week when promotional teasers confirmed Rakhi Sawant as the season’s first official wildcard entrant. Known for her ability to stir conflict and her high-energy persona, Sawant’s entry follows the high-profile exit of Omkar Raut.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’:

In a teaser released by Colors Marathi, Sawant is seen declaring that the "game will change" upon her arrival. Her previous appearances in both the Hindi and Marathi versions of the franchise have consistently led to higher ratings, a trend the makers appear keen to replicate in Season 6.

Abhijit Bichukale To Join ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’?

Following Sawant’s entry, reports suggest that Bichukale is also in talks to join the house. While the producers have not officially confirmed his status as a permanent wildcard for Season 6, fans have been vocal on social media, urging the channel to bring him back to counter Sawant's presence.

If he enters, it would mark a significant return to the Marathi format where he originally rose to prominence. Viewers are particularly interested in seeing how his self-assured "poetic" style of leadership clashes or aligns with the current crop of contestants.

Who is Abhijit Bichukale?

Abhijit Bichukale is a multifaceted public figure from Satara, Maharashtra, often referred to by the moniker "Kavi Manache Nete" (a leader with a poet's heart). He first gained widespread fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, where his outspoken nature and unique personality made him one of the most talked-about housemates in the show's history.

Beyond reality television, Bichukale is known as a politician, poet, and social worker. He has a history of contesting various elections as an independent candidate, including the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls. His television career extends beyond the Marathi circuit; he also appeared as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15, further cementing his status as a recurring figure in the reality TV landscape. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Divya Shinde Evicted for THIS Shocking Reason?.

Where and How to Watch ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’

For fans looking to catch the latest drama, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 airs daily on Colors Marathi at 8:00 PM IST. The show continues its traditional prime-time slot, with the "Bhaucha Dhakka" weekend episodes hosted by Riteish Deshmukh serving as the weekly highlight.

