New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India is ready to lead globally in providing healthcare services through the 'Health in India' and 'Heal by India' initiatives, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

His remarks came while interacting with officials of the regional Press Information Bureau (PIB), Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio (AIR) and various regional health journalists on Friday.

Addressing the media he also stressed upon several health initiatives by the Centre.

"Health has been positioned at the centre stage by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several health initiatives are being taken up by the Union Government. India is also ready to for a leading global to provide healthcare services through the "Health in India" and 'Heal by India' initiatives," said Mandaviya.

He also highlighted that the nation can turn into a wealthy state once the citizens are healthy.

"For a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik," added the Health Minister.

The Union Health Minister also thanked the media for their crucial role during the COVID Pandemic. He said that the mediapersons rose to the occasion in fighting the infodemic by providing factual information, warding off myths and fears, and address the dual issues of vaccine eagerness and vaccine hesitancy.

Signifying the proactive role played by the officials of PIB, DD News, AIR News and media personnel during the Covid crisis, he said, "It is not just the government's efforts but 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' that has made us execute one of the largest and most successful vaccination programmes in the world."

He also expressed deep condolences for the journalists who lost their lives during this period.

He emphasised on the second phase of 'Har Ghar Dastak' and sought support to spread out the message to the masses.

"We have started the second phase of Har Ghar Dastak for encouraging the masses towards full vaccination coverage. I seek your support in carrying the message of full COVID vaccination to the masses," said Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister urged the media to support the ongoing efforts of TB elimination, cataract, telemedicine and eSanjeevani and various other initiatives of the Ministry at the regional level and motivate citizens to come forward in large numbers and become a part of these campaigns enthusiastically through people's participation.

A detailed presentation with a focus on Covid-19 pandemic management, Covid-19 Vaccination Journey covering the key milestones and current status, Har Ghar Dastak Campaign, India's support to Global Vaccination Efforts under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, CoWIN as a Global Good and the critical role of media in ensuring effective communication with the community during Covid-19 management was cascaded at the online session.

The online session was attended by more than 150 officers and regional health journalists from all states.

The participants shared their experiences, best practices from the States, challenges they face in the field and innovative suggestions. (ANI)

