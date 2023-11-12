New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 17 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 147, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | IMD Predicts Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around November 14.

The country's Covid case tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,456).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,014 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suicide: Woman Ends Life After Jumping in Front of Train at Rajouri Garden Metro Station.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)