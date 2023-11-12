Bhubaneswar, November 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal around November 16, the IMD said in a statement.

Speaking on the low-pressure area formation, Sanjeev Dwivedi, a scientist at Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, "A cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Thailand and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea on November 13. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14." Cyclone Hamoon Update: Low Pressure Area Formed in Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify Into Depression Around October 22, Says IMD.

Dwivedi said that dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha for the last few days. "Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were below normal at one or two places, appreciably above normal at one or two places, above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha," he said. Cyclone 'Hamoon' Threat Looms over Bay of Bengal as IMD Warns of Intensifying Depression.

As per the IMD, the highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C was recorded at Paralekhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

