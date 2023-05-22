New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): India logged 756 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 8,115.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the government's health department.

According to the bulletin, a total of 1,19,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 92.94 crores of total tests have been conducted till now.

Recoveries made in the last 24 hours stood at 1,308 taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,46,514.

Further, a total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crores Second Doses and 22.87 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The pandemic showed us the need for greater collaboration in healthcare and the need to boost global health equity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his address to the 76th session of the World Health Assembly.

In his address for the event in Geneva, Switzerland, PM Modi said, "Warm greetings to everyone at the 76th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. I congratulate the WHO on completing the historic milestone of serving the world for 75 years. I am sure that the WHO would be setting goals for the next 25 years when it reaches 100 years of service".

The Prime Minister said that India shipped 300 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries showing its commitment during the time of crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic showed us the need for greater collaboration in healthcare. The pandemic highlighted many gaps in the global health architecture. Building resilience in global systems needs a collective effort," he said.

PM Modi added, "The pandemic also highlighted a need to boost global health equity. During a crisis, India showed its commitment to international cooperation. We shipped almost 300 million doses to over 100 countries. Many of these countries were from the Global South. I am sure that supporting equal access to resources will be a top priority for the WHO in the coming years". (ANI)

