Georgetown, May 22: At least 20 children died in their sleep after a fire ripped through a school dorm in Guyana, the media reported on Monday. The fire occurred at around 11.40 p.m. on Sunday night at Mahdia Secondary School in central Guyana, with President Irfaan Ali calling it a "major disaster", reports sun.co.uk.

"This is a horrific incident and its tragic, it is painful and I cannot imagine the pain of the parents and of the children, and as a country we will have to deal with this," the President was quoted as saying in a statement. Abu Dhabi Fire: Six Killed, Seven Injured After Blaze Engulfs House in Al Moazaz Area, Cause Unknown.

Five planes have reportedly taken off to support the health officials, with plans to transport seven children to Georgetown for treatment. According to local media, many children remain unaccounted for. Guyana: Fire in a School Dormitory in South American Nation Kills Atleast 20 Children.

Mahdia town is known for gold mining, and the school houses students from surrounding towns and villages in the region.

