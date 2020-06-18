India News | India Sees Record Rise of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Crosses 3.66 Lakh

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 3.66 lakh on Thursday.

The death toll has gone up to 12,237 in the country with 334 persons succumbing to the infection on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases has risen to 3,66,946. This includes 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged and migrated patients.

The rise in the past few days has been under 11,000 cases. The recovery rate has improved to 52.96 per cent.

Maharashtra with 1,16,752 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 51,935 active cases while 59,166 patients have been cured and discharged. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,651 in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,141 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of positive cases to 52,334. The death toll is 625 after 49 persons succumbed to the virus.

Delhi has reported a total of 47,102 cases including 27,741 active cases, 17,457 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,904 deaths.

The total number of cases in Gujarat has risen to 25,093 including 17,430 cured/discharged and 1,560 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 11,244 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 482 with 2,374 active cases.

Rajasthan has reported 13,542 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 313 with 2,762 active cases and 10,467 recovered cases.

A total of 12,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal. The death toll in the state is 506 and there are 5,261 active cases.

Karnataka reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Thursday.

Ninety-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala today. The death toll has risen to 21 after one death was reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,794 cases of which 1358 are active cases.

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 589.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 4,605. This includes 2,642 recoveries, eight deaths and 1,955 active cases.

Fifty-seven more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,079.

Punjab reported 118 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases stand at 3,615 and the death toll is 83.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched India's first mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India.

"To ensure testing facilities in far-flung areas, such innovations have been developed in interior, inaccessible parts of the country," he said. (ANI)

