New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases on Monday as the country reported 3,207 fresh infections in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Yesterday, 3,451 COVID cases were reported in India.

Also Read | Congress Working Committee To Meet To Finalise Agenda for Udaipur Chintan Shivir.

With this, active COVID cases in the country stand at 20,403, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total positive cases.

As per the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India currently stands at 0.82 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.95 per cent.

Also Read | India Reports 3,207 COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

In the last 24 hours, 3,410 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,60,905.

As many as 29 COVID deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,36,776 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.10 crore (84,10,29,858).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.34 crore (1,90,34,90,396) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. "This has been achieved through 2,36,58,273 sessions," the Ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)