New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India has successfully test fired the Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The weapon system is customised to operate in an altitude of 4,500 metres.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: Pappu Yadav Meets Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Demands President's Rule in State Citing Law and Order Collapse (Watch Video).

"India, on July 16 achieved a significant milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high speed unmanned targets at high-altitude in Ladakh by Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of Akash weapon system for the Indian Army," the ministry said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)