New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) India is set to introduce a comprehensive National Tourism Policy in the next two months, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The minister for Culture Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region said discussions are currently underway with all stakeholders tours and travels organisations, state governments, financial institutions, and even foreign tour operators for their inputs and suggestions on the proposed policy.

"We are discussing, we are taking inputs. I think within two months, before the Budget session (of Parliament), we are going to introduce the National Tourism Policy," Reddy said while addressing an event here.

A mobile app for E-tourist visa, direct air-connectivity with major overseas markets, classification of tourist destinations into categories, special tourism zones and creation of five missions are among provisions stipulated in the draft of the new national policy to ensure sustainable, responsible and inclusive development of tourism.

Making India one of the top five global destinations by 2030 is the primary goal envisaged in the policy, which was finalised with certain additions considering long-term implications of the ongoing pandemic, by the ministry of tourism.

