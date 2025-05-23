The forum, organised by the India Meteorological Department in collaboration with WMO and other regional partners. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): India will host the 3rd Session of the Third Pole Climate Forum (TPCF3) from June 3 to 5 in New Delhi. The forum, organised by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in collaboration with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and other regional partners, was part of efforts under the Third Pole Regional Climate Centre Network (TPRCC).

The forum aims to bring international and regional climate experts together to strengthen collaboration and scientific research focused on the Himalayas-Hindu Kush region, also known as the Third Pole.

In a post on X, IMD stated, "The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region, known as the Third Pole, holds the largest reserve of frozen water after Antarctica & the Arctic, is vital to global climate and weather systems, feeding Asia's major rivers and sustaining over a billion people. The Third Pole Regional Climate Centre (TPRCC) is a @WMO initiated network of regional climate centers dedicated to monitoring, forecasting, and providing climate services for the Himalayas-Hindu Kush region."

This region, which held the largest frozen water reserves after Antarctica and the Arctic, played a crucial role in the global climate system. It also fed Asia's major rivers and supported the livelihoods of over a billion people, making it one of the most climate-sensitive areas on Earth.

The TPRCC, a WMO-initiated network, was established to monitor, forecast, and provide climate services for the Himalayas-Hindu Kush region. India led the South Node of the network through the IMD.

The post further reads, "From 3-5 June 2025, India Meteorological Department will host the 3rd Session of the Third Pole Climate Forum (#TPCF3) in New Delhi, bringing together @WMO, India Meteorological Department, and regional partners. This meeting, under the Third Pole Regional Climate Centre Network (TPRCC), will enhance knowledge sharing, foster scientific collaboration & advance technologies to better understand Third Pole climate systems."

The meeting will discuss long-range forecasting, data services, and climate monitoring systems. The goal was to build regional resilience and improve early warning systems in the face of rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and unpredictable monsoon patterns. (ANI)

