New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday paid rich tributes to the inspiring vision of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, stating that their contributions continue to energize the nation and serve as a guiding force for future generations.

On the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations at Parliament House here, Birla said that as the nation celebrates 75 years of the Indian Constitution, it is essential to recognize the immense contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision and dedication helped shape India's democratic framework and laid the foundation for gender equality, inclusive governance, and women's empowerment in India.

He reflected on India's deep-rooted tradition of reverence for women, where motherhood, strength, sacrifice, and resilience are celebrated as integral values of society. He observed that International Women's Day is an occasion to express our gratitude to our 'Matri Shakti' for their unparalleled service to our society and our nation.

Emphasizing the transformative role of women in shaping India's progress, Om Birla noted that women today are not just participants in development but are leading from the front--whether in governance, science, defense, education, or entrepreneurship.

He reiterated that India is witnessing a new era where women are assuming leadership roles at every level--from grassroots democracy to the highest positions of power.

Birla underscored the remarkable strides women have made in various sectors, proving that even the most challenging and demanding tasks are now being undertaken by women with determination and excellence.

He highlighted their critical contributions to India's space missions, defence, education, medicine, sports, etc where women scientists have played a pivotal role in India's achievements.

According to a release, he noted that women's leadership in governance is stronger than ever, with majority of elected representatives in rural local bodies being women. This, he said, is a testament to the growing strength of women-led development in the country.

He expressed confidence that a day would come when women would hold a majority in elected bodies even without reservations, solely on merit and capability. He called for vigorous push for Women led development.

He urged policymakers and stakeholders to support and promote women-led enterprises, ensuring they gain access to global markets and opportunities for expansion.

He also reiterated the urgent need to achieve 100% female literacy, emphasizing that education is the cornerstone of women's empowerment. He stated that true gender equality cannot be achieved without access to education and equal opportunities, particularly in the most remote and marginalized communities.

Highlighting the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Birla described it as a transformative reform in India's democratic landscape. As the first law passed in the new Parliament building, this Act symbolizes India's unwavering commitment to gender equality and ensures that women have a greater role in shaping policies and decision-making at the highest levels.

Birla called for 2025 to be a landmark year for women's self-reliance and leadership, ensuring that Nari Shakti continues to drive India's future. He urged all sectors of society to work together in creating an inclusive environment where every woman receives equal opportunities, respect, and the freedom to excel.

He emphasized that International Women's Day should not just be a celebration but a commitment to advancing women's leadership across all fields.

On this occasion, the Speaker inaugurated an Exhibition on Women Members of the Constituent Assembly, organized by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) and the National Commission for Women (NCW), in Parliament House Complex. The exhibition seeks to commemorate 75 Years of the Constitution of India, aimed at wider public engagement by raising awareness about the significant contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, highlighting their invaluable role in shaping the Constitution.

The event was attended by Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh; Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, and distinguished guests, policymakers, and women leaders from various sectors. (ANI)

