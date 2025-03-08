Bhopal, March 8: In a deeply distressing incident, a five-year-old child was raped by a fifty-year-old man in Kanhari village of Mehgaon police station area of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh. The police swiftly arrested the accused after receiving information from the child's parents and filing a First Information Report (FIR). A reliable police source informed IANS over the phone that the accused has been apprehended, and further investigation is going on. The accused, a resident of a village in the Rampura police station area of Jalon district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as sections 376 and 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Katni Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Madhya Pradesh After Her In-Laws Refuse Permission To Visit 'Mayka'.

The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed for certain reasons. The arrest was made based on clues provided by the young victim and details given by her parents. According to the police, the parents reported the incident on Saturday morning, although the crime occurred on the night of March 3-4. Shakti Yadav the investigating officer and in charge of Mehgaon police station told IANS, that the child's parents were attending a relative's wedding on March 3 when the child went missing around 11.30 pm. The parents searched for her throughout the night. Sidhi Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Grandson's Funeral Pyre in Madhya Pradesh's Siholia Village.

On March 4, she was found near the doorstep of the relative's house where the marriage was taking place. Someone mentioned that an unidentified person had left her there. Initially, the incident went unnoticed, but later, the child's physical discomfort and unusual behaviour prompted her parents to inquire further. The child then recounted her traumatic experience. The officer explained that upon returning to Mehgaon, the parents immediately reported the incident to the police. The girl was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed the rape. The accused works as a labourer in the field.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).