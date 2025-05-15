Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian army's engineer bomb disposal squad has been actively working to retrieve and defuse projectiles being found in residential areas in the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The live shells found after Pakistan resorted to intense shelling during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan are being defused by the Indian army for the protection of locals, safeguarding them from further harm.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today on Multiple Pleas Challenging Recent Amendments to Waqf Act 1995.

The army was engaged in defusing these live shells fired by Pakistan in the border areas across the Line of Control (LoC) almost on a daily basis, ensuring the safety of civilian lives.

An encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Presents Case at UNSC, Seeks 'Terrorist Organisation' Tag for the Resistance Front.

The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development."Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", the 'X' post from Kashmir police read.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

Meanwhile, three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir, on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made, sources told ANI.

Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district.

As India and Pakistan reach an understanding for cessation of hostilities, halting escalation of the conflict after the launch of Operation Sindoor, the daily life in Jammu's Akhnoor seems to be getting back on track as people approach normalcy and go about their business.

Bhupendra Singh, who resides in Akhnoor for work, said, "The situation in Akhnoor remains normal after the ceasefire was announced. Shops are opening, and people are returning to their work."

Earlier, the Indian Army took a humanitarian initiative by organising a free medical camp in Narayana village of the Akhnoor sector, located near the border. The camp's objective was to provide quality healthcare services to the residents of border areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)