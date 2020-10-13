Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Army's Agnibaaz Division organized a joint exercise for both Indian Army and Maharashtra Police at Lulla Nagar in Pune on October 09.

According to an official release, the joint action was carried out by Army's Counter-Terrorism Task Force (CTTF) and Quick Reaction Team of Maharashtra Police to neutralize terrorists, it involved room intervention drill, a search of the room for any unidentified items/explosives by Dog squads, and their neutralization/ diffusion by Bomb Disposal Units.

Also Read | Delhi Kasturba Gandhi Hospital Doctors Threaten to Go on Strike from Tomorrow Over Salary Dues.

The aim of the exercise is to harmonize the drills and procedures of both Army and Police for activating anti-terrorist Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to counter any terrorist actions in Pune.

The exercise involved the participation of Quick Reaction Teams, Dog Squads and Bomb Disposal Teams of the Army as well as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Quick Reaction Team of Maharashtra Police.

Also Read | Temple Re-Opening in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Backs CM Uddhav Thackeray in War of Words Against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"A simulated exercise scenario was built up regarding the presence of terrorists in family accommodations at Lullanagar, based on which Quick Reaction Teams of Army initially established the outer cordon. Traffic control on the nearby roads was jointly carried out by Maharashtra traffic police and Corps of Military Police Army," the release stated.

An equipment display was also organized, showcasing important equipment required for the conduct of this exercise. The exercise was carried out taking all safety norms of COVID-19 into consideration and the strength of participating troops was scaled down accordingly.

The exercise provided an opportunity for both Army and Police to cooperate, coordinate, coopt and streamline their drills and procedures. Overall, it was a great learning experience for both. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)