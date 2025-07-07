New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has commended Major Rohit Bachwala for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty. Army Medical Officer, Major Bachwala, had helped a woman in advanced labour deliver a baby at Jhansi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

On July 5 2025, while proceeding on leave from Military Hospital, Jhansi, to his hometown, Hyderabad, Major Rohit Bachwala was involved in a critical medical intervention that exemplified the highest standards of military service.

Also Read | Kozhikode Shocker: 2-Month-Old Baby Boy Dies After Developing Uneasiness During Circumcision Procedure in Kerala, Case Registered.

At Jhansi Railway Station, he noticed a woman in visible distress near the lift area. She had fallen from a wheelchair and was in advanced labour. Major Rohit's swift and decisive action, under non-clinical and resource-constrained circumstances, is a testament to his medical proficiency, composure under pressure, and unwavering commitment to the ethos of the Armed Forces, the Indian Army said.

Speaking about the emergency delivery of the baby girl on the footover bridge of Jhansi Railway Station, Major Rohit Bachwala (Medical Officer, Military Hospital Jhansi) said, "...I told the lady that you don't need to worry. I'm a medical officer, and nothing will happen to you or the child. And at that point in time, I realised that she could not be evacuated from that point. So I had planned that I would deliver her right away at that same place in that incident. And I had looked for certain items... I had assisted in delivering the baby safely, and soon after that, with the help of the pocket knife and the hair clips, I had separated the umbilical cord. The baby was not responsive at first, but with my clinical skills, I tried to resuscitate her, and then she even responded, and I felt very happy about that... The mother was very, very happy. The baby started crying, and it was all god's grace that I felt that the mother and baby were stable and fine. I have a special thank you for the railway staff who helped me with what I wanted now, and also they maintained the privacy of the individual...". (ANI)

Also Read | Congress Backs PM Narendra Modi's BRICS Summit 2025 Stand, Vows Firm Fight Against Terrorism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)