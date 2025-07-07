Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala, where a two-month-old baby allegedly died after circumcision. It is learnt that the baby boy died after he developed uneasiness during a circumcision procedure in the Southern state. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, July 6, at a private clinic in Kerala's Kozhikode. The deceased infant was identified as Emil Adam.

According to a report in India Today, the deceased baby boy was the son of a couple from Feroke. On the day of the incident, Adam was taken to the Kakkoor Co-operative Clinic for the said procedure. Locally, circumcision is called sunnath. Adam's family said that the infant was one month and 27 days old at the time of his death. Kerala Shocker: Woman Accuses Man of Touching Her With Sexual Intension and Misbehaving on Moving Bus in Thrissur; Accused Arrested.

Cops said that the infant developed uneasiness soon after he was administered anaesthesia. After this, Adam was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where he died in the afternoon. After the incident, the baby's maternal grandfather approached the Kakkoor police and lodged a complaint.

Acting on his complaint, the police registered a case of unnatural death. Later, cops sent the infant's body for a post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death. While an investigation in connection with the incident has been launched, cops also found that Adam was a premature baby who was born at eight months. Kerala Shocker: Home Nurse Assaults Elderly Alzheimer’s Patient to Death With Stick and Belt Over Care Instructions in Pathanamthitta, Arrested.

In a separate incident, a one-year-old boy from Malappuram died of jaundice on June 27. After the incident, the police registered a case of unnatural death. It is suspected that the child did not receive treatment as his parents opposed modern medicine.

