Indian Army conducting free-fall parachute training for elite commandos of the Bangladesh Navy. (Photo Credits: Indian Army)

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Indian Army on Monday conducted free-fall parachute training for the elite commandos of the Bangladesh Navy.

Experts from the Army Adventure Wing of the Indian Army conducted this training.

This training was conducted as part of the bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier today, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy called on Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

As per the Indian Navy, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal is on an official visit to India that commenced on October 23 and will last till October 29. (ANI)

