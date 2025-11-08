Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a striking demonstration of operational preparedness, the Indian Army's attack helicopters under the Spear Corps conducted intensive joint flying operations with infantry formations in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise showcased the formidable strike capability and all-weather readiness of these advanced platforms to operate effectively by day and night.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps of Indian Army wrote, "In a powerful display of aerial dominance, the Indian Army's Attack Helicopters under #SpearCorps conducted intense flying operations with Infantry Formations in forward areas of #ArunachalPradesh. The exercise showcased the formidable strike capability and all-weather readiness of these advanced platforms to operate effectively by day and night."

On Friday, showcasing tri-service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard, the Southern Command Indian Army said.

In a post on X, Southern Command shared, "Showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard. Integrated planning, mobilisation, embarkation and meticulous rehearsals, preceded the final phase of this Integrated Amphibious Task Force which has embarked to validate Multi-Domain Amphibious Assault Operations, encompassing coordinated Land, Sea & Air manoeuvres in a realistic operational environment."

Southern Command said that the exercise aims to validate integrated mission planning, operational readiness and interoperability in addressing contemporary security challenges, while demonstrating India's Amphibious capabilities.

"From shore to ship, and beyond the horizon, the mission underscores India's resolve, Tri-Service integration, and readiness to secure national interests across multiple domains," Southern Command added.

Earlier last month, reflecting the national vision of JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation, the Southern Command showcased the strength of unified air defence through a joint exercise Sudarshan Vayu Sanchar as part of Exercise Trishul in the Desert Sector, demonstrating how seamless coordination across services is redefining India's air defence architecture, according to a release. (ANI)

