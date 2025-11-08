Did the PMO Instruct ABP News to Delete Former Union Minister RK Singh’s Interview on the Alleged INR 62,000 Crore Bihar Power Scam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media

PMO Did Not Ask ABP News to Delete RK Singh’s Interview on Alleged Bihar Power Scam, Says PIB (Photo Credits: X/@pibfactcheck)

New Delhi, November 8: A video circulating on social media claims that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) directed private news channel ABP News to delete an interview of former Union Power Minister and ex-BJP leader RK Singh. The viral post alleges that in this interview, Singh exposed a INR 62,000-crore electricity scam in Bihar, claiming that a private company was awarded a thermal power project at an inflated price and that the government agreed to buy power at INR 6.075 per unit for 25 years.

The viral claims triggered outrage online, with several users questioning whether the government had imposed censorship on the media and if the interview was indeed taken down. Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download E-PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Email Used To Scam People.

PMO Did Not Ask ABP News to Delete RK Singh’s Interview on Alleged Bihar Power Scam, Says PIB

However, the PIB Fact Check team has clarified that the claim is false. The government’s official fact-checking body confirmed that no such order was issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. The interview, in which RK Singh made the allegations, was indeed aired on ABP News and remains publicly available on the channel’s official YouTube page. Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Platform Promising up to INR 15 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 25,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check wrote: “The claim is fake. The interview was broadcast on the TV channel and is still available on ABP News’ YouTube channel. Please do not believe in unverified claims.” The agency also shared the link to ABP News’ original post containing the video.

The viral claim that the PMO asked ABP News to delete RK Singh’s interview is baseless. The video remains accessible on the channel’s official platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : PMO ordered ABP News to delete RK Singh’s interview exposing a INR 62,000-crore Bihar power scam. Conclusion : The claim is False. PIB Fact Check confirmed no such order was issued. The interview remains available on ABP News’ YouTube channel. Full of Trash Clean

