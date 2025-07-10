Thunag (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Army is actively supporting the civil administration in Himachal Pradesh as part of its ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in flood-ravaged Mandi district.

In coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, the Indian Army has deployed dedicated relief columns across affected areas, a release said on Thursday.

Also Read | Fact Check: Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Circulates on WhatsApp; PIB Calls It Fake, Confirms AAIB Has Not Issued Any Such Report.

According to the release, Army Columns have been mobilised across key locations, including Thunag, Bagsiad, and Pandoh. In Thunag, the Army provided first aid and distributed ration kits to flood-affected families.

Earlier, the army, in collaboration with the civil administration, delivered relief material to the remote villages of Degi, Rushad, and Chapad, which were cut off by the flood.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision Hearing: Supreme Court Says ECI's Decision to Revise Electoral Rolls Raises Issue Which 'Goes at the Very Roots of Democracy'.

On Sunday, a critical mule track from Bagsiad to Thunag was cleared, enabling the delivery of essential supplies.

Despite limited mobile network coverage in some areas like Thunag, Army columns are maintaining communication. Satellite communications, including ISAT phone, RS STARSV and HX systems, have been deployed to ensure uninterrupted operational connectivity, the release said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is scheduled to visit Thunag on Thursday to assess the ongoing relief operations.

According to the release, the Brigade Commander of the Indian Army will also visit Mandi for an operational update and to interact with the relief columns. He will also meet with CM Sukhu and the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi to enhance coordination and response.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has reached 85, as per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 54 fatalities were directly caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 31 deaths were reported from road accidents.

The situation remains grim, with incessant rainfall continuing to affect the region.

In the past 24 hours alone, 204 roads have been blocked, including the National Highway NH-003, which connects Mandi to Dharampur via Kotli. Additionally, 192 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 740 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.

Mandi district remains the worst-affected, accounting for the highest number of road blockages (138), major power outages, and damaged water supply systems. In Kullu, 20 roads were blocked due to heavy rain, while Sirmaur and Kangra also reported significant infrastructure disruptions.

"All emergency services are on alert. Restoration of road access, electricity, and water supply is ongoing," said officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)