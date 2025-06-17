New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Chiefs' Chintan, a structured two-day interaction, between the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, and former Chiefs of the Army Staff (CsOAS), at New Delhi commenced on Tuesday, Defence Ministry said.

Being held in the aftermath of Operation SINDOOR, the conclave is aimed to provide a platform to leverage the institutional knowledge and experience of the former CsOAS.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

General Dwivedi welcomed the former Chiefs and underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Indian Army, an official release said.

Defence Ministry said that a key highlight of the event today was a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation SINDOOR, including the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy. The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former Chiefs.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

The former CsOAS shared insights and recommendations. contributing to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep Indian Army future-ready. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)