Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Indian Army organised the Veterans Swabhiman Rally 2025 with great enthusiasm and reverence at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on Sunday under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area, to honour the selfless service, valour and sacrifices of Armed Forces veterans and to express solidarity with the families of fallen soldiers, according to an official release.

The event was graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the Chief Guest and witnessed the presence of senior serving Armed Forces officers, civil dignitaries and a large gathering of over 2,500 veterans from Assam and neighbouring states, making it one of the largest veteran congregations in recent years.

In his address, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hailed the courage, patriotism and dedication of the soldiers, while reaffirming the nation's gratitude towards its veterans and Veer Naris for their unwavering commitment and contributions to the country's security and integrity. He also emphasised the importance of ongoing engagement and welfare initiatives to support the Armed Forces community.

As part of the rally, special financial assistance was extended to Veer Naris and needy veterans as a gesture of respect and support. Welfare assistance, including motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters and mechanical medical beds, was distributed among physically challenged veterans.

The venue also hosted a series of stalls providing medical care, pension advisory, financial counselling, and information on employment and skill development schemes to cater to the diverse needs of veterans and their families.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present were Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, SM, GOC 101 Area; Maj Gen A K Sharma, VSM, GOC 51 Sub Area; Lt Gen R P Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd); Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd); and several other senior military and civil officials, the release stated.

The rally fostered a spirit of pride, dignity and gratitude, reaffirming the Indian Army's unwavering commitment towards the welfare and well-being of its veterans and their families.

The event also highlighted the Army's continued efforts to strengthen the bond between serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their next of kin, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the nation's defence and honour. (ANI)

