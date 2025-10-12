Wakad, October 12: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man allegedly killed his partner over infidelity in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was brutally murdered at a lodge in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area on Saturday, October 11. Cops said that the woman was killed by her partner, who was suspected her character. The accused identified as Dilawar Singh (25) was arrested by the Wakad police after the incident.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the police have also registered a case against Singh. The alleged murder came to light when Dilawar Singh arrived at the Kondhwa Police Station and admitted to killing his partner before surrendering to the police. The accused also told cops that he was in a relationship with the victim, Mary Mallesh Telagu (26), a resident of Dehu Road. Pune Shocker: IT Professional Attacked With Billhook Outside Vimannagar Office, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Cops found out that the accused suspected that Mary was being unfaithful to him. In his confession, Singh told police officials that on Saturday, October 11, he took Mary to the Hotel Ambience Inn in the Kala Khadak area of Wakad. At the hotel, he checked her mobile phone and to his surprise found intimate photos of her with another person.

Cops said that Dilawar Singh, who was enraged by the discovery, allegedly used a knife and a wrench to kill Telagu. After hearing Singh's confession, cops rushed to the crime scene, where they found Telagu's body. Post this, the Wakad Police took Singh into custody from the Kondhwa police station. While an investigation is underway, Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), confirmed the incident. Pune Shocker: Youth Shot Dead in Basement of His Home by 2 Unknown Assailants in Nanapet Area of Maharashtra, Police Launch Probe.

Gaikwad said that the Senior Police Inspector in charge of the Kondhwa Police Station provided the update to Wakad Police.

