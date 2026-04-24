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Agency News Agency News India News | Indian Army Pays Tribute to Key Op Sarp Vinash Hero Fazal Hussain Tahir in Poonch Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force (ROMEO) paid a befitting tribute during the last rites of late Fazal Hussain Tahir Chaudhary, also known as Tahir Fazl, at Murrah village in Surankote area of Poonch district on Wednesday night.

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force (ROMEO) paid a befitting tribute during the last rites of late Fazal Hussain Tahir Chaudhary, also known as Tahir Fazl, at Murrah village in Surankote area of Poonch district on Wednesday night.

According to officials, Tahir Fazl, son of Fazal Din and a resident of Murrah (Kulali), passed away at around 1700 hours on April 22, in Uttarakhand at the age of 62. His mortal remains were transported by road to his native village and reached late at night, where a large gathering assembled to pay their respects.

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The Indian Army facilitated the last rites by ensuring logistical support, security arrangements and coordination for the mourners. The Rashtriya Rifles unit also set up shamiana and arranged meals for those who had gathered for the funeral proceedings, which continued past midnight.

Officials said Tahir Fazl was a key figure associated with Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003 and had played a significant role in counter-insurgency efforts in the Hill Kaka and Surankote areas. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the first Village Defence Committee (VDC) in the region.

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Speaking on the occasion, the 2IC of 16 Rashtriya Rifles lauded the contributions of the deceased and acknowledged the role of the local Gujjar-Bakarwal community in supporting counter-terror operations and maintaining peace in the region.

Army personnel rendered full support in conducting the last rites with due solemnity and honour. The troops respectfully shouldered the mortal remains, symbolising solidarity to all who support the National cause and shared humanity. IA, in accordance with military customs, marks respect and dignity for the deceased.

The Indian Army conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Residents of Murrah and Kulali thanked the Indian Army for this support and Gesture to the bereaved family of the late Tahir Fazl, as the true hero of Op Sarp Vinash lay down in silence, the entire poonch mourned in grief. A void that shall remain unfulfilled. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)