Maharashtra Orders Restaurants, Vendors To Disclose Paneer Substitutes From May 1

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In a major step to protect consumer rights, the Food and Drugs Administration in Mumbai has made it mandatory for all food businesses to clearly disclose the use of cheese analogues. Starting May 1, restaurants, hotels, caterers and fast food outlets must explicitly mention if a dish contains “cheese analogue” or “dairy analogue” instead of real paneer or cheese.

The directive, announced by Food Safety Commissioner Shridhar Dubey-Patil, also applies to menus, display boards and even customer bills. The move follows multiple consumer complaints about dishes being marketed as paneer while actually using substitutes. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

Unlike traditional paneer, which is made from milk, cheese analogues are produced using edible oils, starches and emulsifiers. While the FDA clarified these products are not unsafe, it stressed that transparency is essential so consumers can make informed choices. Greater Noida: 1,150 Kg 'Fake Paneer' Destroyed by Food Safety Officials After Seizure on Yamuna Expressway, 2 Constables Suspended for Alleged Assault After Protest.

The order is backed by provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which guarantees consumers the right to know what they are consuming. Additionally, manufacturers and suppliers must comply with the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, ensuring clear and accurate labeling on packaged goods.

Authorities have warned of strict action against violators. Consumers are also advised to read labels carefully, verify ingredients and seek clarification when dining out.

From May 1, paneer dishes across Mumbai will come with greater transparency, helping diners make better-informed food choices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).