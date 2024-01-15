Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Monday with the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) in Aizwal, Mizoram to provide cancer treatment to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries.

MSCI, a renowned Cancer Hospital, has entered into this partnership to facilitate Cashless and Capless Medical Treatment to beneficiaries under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) across the State of Mizoram which includes ECHS beneficences of Assam Rifles at CGHS rates, read an official statement.

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

On behalf of Headquarters Eastern Command, HQ 101 Area and Central Organisation ECHS, the agreement was officially signed by the Regional Director of ECHS, Guwahati, and the Director of MSCI, Aizwal.

This collaboration will alleviate the difficulties of beneficiaries and their dependents who were travelling to other North East States, especially to Assam to avail treatment for Cancer. To further facilitate the process, a help center has been established at the hospital by the local Military Authority. (ANI)

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)