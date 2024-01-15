New Delhi, January 15: As many as 24.82 crore people in India have come out of multidimensional poverty in the last nine years, according to a study released by NITI Aayog on Monday. "There has been a steep decline in the Poverty Headcount Ratio from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23 which is a reduction of 17.89 percentage points," the study stated. Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in the number of poor with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty during the last nine years followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore.

The paper also shows that the pace of decline in poverty headcount ratio using exponential method was much faster between 2015-16 to 2019-21 (10.66 per cent annual rate of decline) compared to period 2005-06 to 2015-16 (7.69 per cent annual rate of decline). All 12 indicators of MPI have recorded significant improvement during the entire study period. To assess the poverty levels in the year 2013-14 against the current scenario (i.e. for the year 2022-23), projected estimates have been used due to data limitations for these specific periods, according to the discussion paper. India Sees Steep Decline in Poverty, Headcount Ratio Drops to 11.28%: NITI Aayog Report.

NITI Aayog Report

A steep decline in the poverty headcount ratio during the last 9 years. The poverty headcount ratio reduced from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 (Projected) to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23 (Projected). According to the discussion paper released today by NITI Aayog Multidimensional poverty… pic.twitter.com/LdGzWDGj8V — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

NITI Aayog has stated that India is likely to achieve its target of halving multidimensional poverty well before 2030. Findings of NITI Aayog's Discussion Paper 'Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06' give credit for this remarkable achievement to significant initiatives of the government to address all dimensions of the poverty between 2013-14 to 2022-23. According to the paper, noteworthy initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan and Anemia Mukt Bharat have significantly enhanced access to healthcare facilities, leading to a substantial decrease in deprivation. Arvind Panagariya, Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman, Appointed as Head of 16th Finance Commission.

Operating one of the world's largest food security programs, the Targeted Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act covers 81.35 crore beneficiaries, providing food grains to rural and urban populations. Various programs addressing maternal health, clean cooking fuel distribution through Ujjwala Yojana, improved electricity coverage via Saubhagya, and transformative campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission have collectively elevated living conditions and overall well-being of people.

Additionally, flagship programmes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have played pivotal roles in financial inclusion and providing safe housing for the underprivileged, the paper added. The discussion paper was released today by Prof Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog in presence of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO NITI Aayog. Oxford Policy and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have provided technical inputs for this paper.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) is a globally recognised comprehensive measure that captures poverty in multiple dimensions beyond monetary aspects. MPI's global methodology is based on robust Alkire and Foster (AF) method that identifies people as poor based on universally acknowledged metric designed to assess acute poverty, providing a complementary perspective to conventional monetary poverty measures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).