Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): In a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch on Thursday, Indian Army Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Subedar Swatantra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," Indian Army said in a press note.

Subedar Singh was a native of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday.

According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars.

A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district. (ANI)

