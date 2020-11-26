Thiruvananthapuram, November 26: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary, CM Raveendran, who was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning will be continuing in hospital for post-COVID-19 treatment, according to hospital authorities, on Thursday.

According to the hospital authorities, "Raveendran is admitted in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after reportedly developing health complication after COVID-19. We are yet to discharge him. He is unlikely to appear before ED officials tomorrow." Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Met Department Puts Bengaluru and Surrounding Districts On Yellow Alert for Next 2 Days.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress Chief Mullappally Ramachandran alleged that the CM Raveendran's hospital stay is questionable. "This is a ploy to escape the investigation. If Raveendran is questioned, big secrets will come out and the Chief Minister and his family will have to go to jail. That is why he has been hospitalized," he alleged

The ED officials issued notice to Raveendran after the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh admitted that the former had called her on various occasions.

