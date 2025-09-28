Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): The valiant soldiers of the Indian Army's Spear Corps have successfully summited Mount Gorichen (6,488 meters) on September 19, the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their discipline, endurance, and unyielding spirit in one of the most challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas.

According to an official release, the expedition was launched with the dual objectives of fostering adventure and instilling resilience, while also reinforcing the Army's commitment to preserving the natural sanctity of the region. Facing harsh winds, icy ridges, and thin air at extreme altitude, the team showcased exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination, ultimately standing victorious atop the "Roof of Arunachal."

In addition to the summit's success, the soldiers carried out a cleanliness drive along their route, underscoring the Army's commitment to the principles of environmental stewardship. The effort highlighted the importance of sustainable mountaineering practices and served as a reminder of the responsibility to protect and conserve India's pristine Himalayan ecosystems.

Lieutenant General Abhijjit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, congratulated the team, stating, "This expedition is a reflection of the Indian Army's grit and resilience. Our soldiers not only conquered the formidable heights of Gorichen but also set an example in respecting and preserving the environment. It is a matter of immense pride for Spear Corps and the Indian Army."

The Mount Gorichen expedition stands as both a symbol of military excellence and a message of ecological responsibility. It reinforces the Indian Army's ethos of courage, determination, and commitment to service, not only to the nation but also to the natural heritage of the Himalayas. (ANI)

