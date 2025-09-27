New Delhi, September 27: The Modi government had given central government employees and pensioners a reason for hope at the start of 2025 by announcing the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16. However, as September nears its end, official notifications, Terms of Reference (ToR), and the appointment of members are still awaited. This delay has caused growing concerns among employees and unions, prompting a pressing question: will the 8th Pay Commission’s implementation have to wait until 2028?

The question is not unfounded. Historical patterns indicate that previous pay panels took two to three years from formation to implementation. The 6th Pay Commission, formed in October 2006, submitted its report in March 2008. The government accepted it by August 2008 and implemented the recommendations retrospectively from January 1, 2006—a process taking roughly 22–24 months. Similarly, the 7th Pay Commission, constituted in February 2014, submitted its report in November 2015, with implementation starting January 1, 2016, totaling about 33 months. This suggests an average duration of 2–3 years for pay commissions to move from announcement to execution. 8th Pay Commission Employees Salary Hike: Huge Pay Raise on Cards for Government Employees? Check Details

Currently, despite the January announcement, the 8th Pay Commission has not yet been formally constituted, with ToRs and member appointments pending. If formation happens in the coming months, preparing the report could take until 2027. Considering the government’s review and approval process, realistic implementation may extend to 2028, although recommendations are expected to apply retrospectively from January 2026, ensuring arrears are paid to employees and pensioners. 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

The 8th Pay Commission is critical not just for salary hikes but also for allowances, pensions, and long-term financial security, particularly amid rising inflation. Pensioners, too, await decisions on their dearness allowance and pensions. Experts note that if delays mirror those of the 7th Commission, a 2028 rollout is likely.

Meanwhile, over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners continue to wait eagerly for the ToRs and panel appointments, hoping the government expedites the process to address financial concerns and ensure timely benefits. History suggests patience may still be required before the 8th Pay Commission’s full implementation.

