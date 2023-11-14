New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' will be conducted in Kerala and Mahe on November 16-17, 2023.

It is a half-yearly exercise with the objective to check coastal security mechanisms and validate standard operating procedures.

The exercise is conducted and coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard with active participation from the Indian Navy, Coastal Police/State Police, Intelligence Bureau, Customs, CISF, Department of Port, Department of Fisheries, DGLL and Kadalora Jagiratha Samithi.

"Participating units are divided into two teams, Attack (Red) and Defence (Blue) forces. Attack teams attempt to infiltrate into coastal areas from seawards, while the Defence team establishes Coastal Security Surveillance to intercept and neutralize infiltration attempts. This exercise plays a vital role and brings together the central/ state stakeholders and helps in strengthing coastal security mechanisms. The exercise covers the entire Kerala and Mahe coast (590 km). Fishermen play an important role in coastal security. During exercise, fishermen are advised to inform any unknown vessel operating close to the coast, to the Indian Coast Guard," stated the press release from Indian Coast Guard.

During the conduct of the last coastal security exercise in the month of Apr 2023, all attacks were successfully neutralised by the Coastal Security Group (Blue Force).

Regular conduct of exercises by the Indian Coast Guard with all stakeholders over a period of time has synergized the efforts to ensure an effective coastal security framework. (ANI)

