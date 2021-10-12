Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Union Minister Pallam Raju on Tuesday claimed that demonetisation, "hasty" GST implementation and COVID-19 management by the Centre has led to "rapid deterioration of the Indian economy".

"This is the trademark of the Narendra Modi government," Raju said while addressing a press conference at the KPCC office here along with Tharoor and KPCC president K Sudhakaran.

Another alleged central government failure Raju pointed out was that China was occupying areas inside the LoC.

He contended that this situation indicated "abject failure" of the foreign policy of the Modi government.

Raju said that the central government was taking policy decisions, like the three farm bills, without holding any meaningful consultations or discussions with the opposition.

He also alleged that the Centre has not taken any meaningful steps to resolve the concerns of the farmers.

Raju said that Congress was concerned about the future of the country, the divisive forces that were dividing the nation, the failing economy, the loss of livelihood and the growing unemployment in the age group that matters.

At the press conference, the senior Congress leaders also flagged an e-commerce giant's legal expenditure of over Rs 8,500 crore in India and said the Centre needs to investigate where the money went.

The Congress leaders said that when the country has a budget of Rs 1,100 crore for legal affairs, what prompted the foreign company to spend such a huge amount here on legal expenses.

Answering questions about the status of the party, Raju said that Congress had an "extended low" period from 2014 till now, but it has a strong leadership everywhere that was well meaning, educated and experienced and their combined wisdom would help to propel the party forward.

