New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Reports suggesting that Indian national Shahzadi, who is currently in a prison in the UAE under certain charges, will be "executed within 24 hours" are incorrect and the embassy "continues to follow up" on the case, sources said on Monday.

A "review petition" in her case has been filed and the matter is under consideration, they said.

Shahzadi is a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.

In early September 2024, Shahzadi's father Shabbir had said in Banda that her daughter, who has been in a jail in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time, had called him to say that she could be hanged any time after September 20.

Shabbir had also said he had sent e-mails to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to save his daughter's life.

Some reports earlier in the day suggested that Shahzadi could be "executed within 24 hours".

The sources, however, said the reports suggesting "Shahzadi, who is presently in a prison in the UAE under certain charges, will be executed within 24 hours", are "incorrect".

The Indian embassy has "confirmed" this from the UAE authorities, they said.

A "review petition in her case has been filed and the matter is under consideration", the sources said, adding that the embassy continues to follow up on the case.

