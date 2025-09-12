New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India's knowledge tradition is rich as it is based on four major pillars: preservation, innovation, addition, and adaptation.

Prime Minister said this while launching the Gyan Bharatam Portal, a dedicated digital platform designed to accelerate manuscript digitisation, preservation, and public access, on the second day of the Gyan Bharatam International Conference being organised at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi with the theme, 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage'.

"Indian knowledge tradition is rich till date because it is based on 4 major pillars - preservation, innovation, addition and adaptation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the Gyan Bharatam International Conference is not only a government or academic event but a proclamation of Indian culture, literature and consciousness.

The Gyan Bharatam international conference is not a governmental or an academic event, but it is "the proclamation of Indian culture, literature and consciousness... I congratulate all the citizens of the nation for the launch of the Gyan Bharatam mission," PM Modi said.

He stressed that the Gyan Bharatam Mission would help in digitalising insights and research of India's great scholars and sages.

"Thousands of generations of contemplation and reflection, the insights and research of India's great scholars and sages, our traditions of knowledge, and our scientific heritage will be digitised through the Gyan Bharatam mission. I extend my congratulations to all citizens of the country for this mission," he said.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the 'Gyan Bharatam' is a national movement dedicated to safeguarding and disseminating India's vast manuscript wealth. It will serve both as a tribute to the nation's civilisational roots and as a forward-looking step towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where India emerges as a true Vishwa Guru, combining the wisdom of its past with the innovation of its future.

Designed as a comprehensive framework, 'Gyan Bharatam' will revive India's manuscript legacy by combining preservation, digitisation, scholarship, and global accessibility. Its objectives include the identification and documentation of texts through a nationwide register, the conservation and restoration of fragile texts, large-scale digitisation using AI-driven tools, and the creation of a National Digital Repository, a release said.

It will also focus on research, translation, and publication of rare manuscripts, capacity building for scholars and conservators, development of digital platforms, and public participation through collaborative programmes. Further, global partnerships and the integration of manuscript wisdom into education will strengthen India's role in global knowledge exchange. (ANI)

