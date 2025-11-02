New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul", being conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, will commence in early November 2025.

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/1984526827411608022

Also Read | Free Bus Rides in Delhi: BJP Government Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' to Provide Free Travel for Women and Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses.

Headquarters of the Western Naval Command, in close coordination with the three Services, will conduct the exercise, which will feature large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

Covering the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea, the Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and the South Western Air Command are the principal formations participating in the exercise. The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies are also participating in large numbers, further reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: 2 Cousins Killed, 3rd Passenger Hospitalised With Critical Injuries After Car Crashes Under Bund Garden Metro Station Area.

The exercise aims to validate and synchronise operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations in a multi-domain environment.

The key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains.

A major focus of the exercise is also to enhance synergy between all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment, involving large scale deployment of Indian Navy warships, Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft, as well as amphibious operations involving amphibious component of Indian Army and Indian Navy including the Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs).

The exercise will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. The exercise will include Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.

The exercise will highlight the effective employment of indigenous systems and demonstrate the absorption of the tenets of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Additionally, it will focus on refining procedures and techniques tailored to address emerging threats and the evolving nature of contemporary and future warfare.

TSE-2025 "Trishul" underscores the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, thereby enhancing joint operational readiness and national security preparedness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)