Pune, November 2: Two persons were killed while another person sustained critical injuries after a car crashed under the Bund Garden Metro Station area in Pune early Sunday morning, said a senior police official. The accident took place around 5.30 am on November 2, according to a statement issued by Pune City Police. Police said the car involved in the crash was on its way through the Bund Garden stretch in the city. Pune Road Accident: 7 Devotees Killed, Several Injured After Pick-Up Truck Going to Kundeshwar Shiva Temple Falls Into 25–30 Feet Down Gorge in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia.

Two Cousins Die in Pune Car Crash

Yet another accident in Pune caused by irresponsible-drunk-high speed driving. The police and administration were on alert mode for a couple of months after the Porsche incident but life(and death) seems to have come back to normal now.pic.twitter.com/9s5PNpjoTd — Abhishek Somwanshi (@abhisanket) November 2, 2025

The deceased have been identified as cousins Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a resident of Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Ritvik alias Om Vinayak Bhandari (23), a resident of Pimprigaon in Pune. The injured passenger, Khushwant Tekwani, has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital in critical condition. Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests Tekwani is a resident of Beed. Further investigation is underway.

