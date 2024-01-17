New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Controller Personnel Services Indian Navy on Wednesday said that the Navy's warships deployed in the Persian Gulf, off Somalia's coast and the Gulf of Aden will deter piracy and protect merchant vessels.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that the Indian Navy has deployed a huge number of large combatants, which includes the Kolkata class destroyers, many frigates and other ships, to sustain forces there and carry out operations that are primarily focused on ensuring the safety of shipping as well as carrying out anti-piracy operations in the regions.

"One of the major roles of the Indian Navy is the protection of our maritime interests and that includes the protection of our trade, which travels through the oceans. Our ships are presently deployed for mission-based deployments across our interest in the Indian Ocean region, specifically because of the recent incidents in the area of the Red Sea, off the Somalia coast, in the Gulf of Aden. We have deployed a large number of large combatants, which includes the Kolkata class destroyers, many frigates and other ships, to sustain our forces there and carry out operations that are primarily focused on ensuring the safety of our shipping as well as carrying out anti-piracy operations..." Gurcharan Singh said.

Talking about the strength of women in the force, Singh said that the Indian Navy has approximately 600 women officers as of now and with the opening up of all entries, this strength will go up.

"We have approximately 600 officers (women) in the Navy as of now and with the opening up of all entries, this strength will go up. In addition, women short-service commission officers are also being granted permanent commission progressively," the Navy's Vice Admiral said.

He further said that the Indian Navy will also induct women agnivirs as musicians and sports entries from this batch of Agniveers onwards.

"As you're aware, the Agniveer scheme has women who are being inducted. Presently, we have approximately more than 1,000 women Agniveers who have joined the Navy...From this batch onward, we will also see the induction of women agnivirs as musicians and sports entries..." he added.

Singh also said that the central theme of the tableau that the Indian Navy is going to present during the Republic Day parade is based on the theme of Atmanirbharta.

"The tableau depicts our indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which was commissioned about two years ago. Along with that, we're going to depict the indigenously constructed warships as also the submarine. In addition, we are also depicting Nari Shakti in the form of various women officers and sailors who are being inducted into the navy in all branches, in all roles, and across all platforms..." he added.

Notably, stepping up its presence and deter piracy and drone strikes, the Indian Navy has now deployed almost 10 frontline warships with marine commandos in the region stretching from the north and central Arabian Sea to the Gulf of Aden. (ANI)

