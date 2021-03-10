Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Indian Navy's third stealth Scorpene class Submarine INS Karanj was commissioned here on Wednesday.

Former Navy chief Admiral V S Shekhawat, who was part of the commissioning crew of the old Karanj and later the Commanding officer during the 1971 IndoPak war, was the chief guest for the ceremony at the Naval Dockyard.

Six Scorpene class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France, a Navy spokesperson said in a release. PTI

