New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), functioning as the National Coordination Centre for the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI), inaugurated the 5th National Pharmacovigilance Week (NPW) at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi, a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

National Pharmacovigilance Week is being observed from September 17 to 23, 2025, under the theme "Your Safety, Just a Click Away: Report to PvPI". The week-long campaign aims to sensitise healthcare professionals, regulators, researchers, and the public to actively report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) through simplified digital platforms.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), highlighted the growing role of pharmacovigilance in safeguarding patient health. "Initiation of National Pharmacovigilance Week in the journey of Pharmacovigilance in the country has changed the course of Pharmacovigilance", Dr. Raghuvanshi said while addressing the gathering. "With the number of reporting, we ranked among the top contributors globally in reporting adverse events", he added.

Highlighting the significance of Pharmacovigilance, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi emphasised that 'since the inception of the programme, the majority of reports have come from healthcare professionals, whereas meaningful impact can only be achieved when patients themselves actively participate in reporting'. He further added that, despite the availability of significant data for analysis, its optimum utilisation in strengthening Pharmacovigilance is still lacking.

Furthermore, he also stated that "the content of Pharmacovigilance needs to be changed as the context has changed in the country. It is now that pharmacovigilance has a strong base and policies are being designed and regulated."

He also emphasised that, 'We need to develop a culture of curiosity within an organisation, not a culture of apprehension, for better results." "What is needed is the smart integration of technology and innovative approaches to drive differential thinking," he further added.

Underlining the strides made in the direction of Pharmacovigilance, Dr Raghuvanshi stated, "We have been successful in bringing IPC and IP to the highest agenda of this country."

On this occasion, IPC unveiled a series of new initiatives, including the launch of a short film on PvPI, a pharmacovigilance comic published in multiple vernacular languages to enhance public awareness, and a new online reporting platform designed for easy access through a QR code.

As part of the event, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi also presented awards to recognise outstanding contributions in the field of pharmacovigilance. The PvPI - Patient Safety Excellence Award was conferred upon the ADR Monitoring Centre at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi, for its exemplary efforts in preventing adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

Additionally, the PvPI - Patient Connect Award was presented to Delli Kumar T from Vikruthamala, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh, for his active role and commitment in ADR reporting, underscoring the crucial role of patient participation in strengthening pharmacovigilance.

Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, Prof YK Gupta, National Scientific Advisor, Pharmacovigilance Programme of India(PvPI), Dr Nilima Kshirsagar, Former National Chair - ICMR, Government of India & VC, MUHS, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Jai Prakash, Senior Principal Scientific Officer & Officer-in-Charge PvPI - IPC were present at the occasion. (ANI)

